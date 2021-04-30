Cooler Friday with some PM showers

WHITE HALL, W.Va. -- Police officers from all over North Central West Virginia have spent the week learning how to defend against active shooter situations. Officers from Monongalia, Marion and Harrison Counties had been using what was the Grand Chinese Buffet in the Middletown Commons as the venue for these scenarios.

Omega Tactical Concepts worked with the law enforcement units to organize the training. The Omega team created scenarios for the officers, and then, acted as shooters and hostages. Each scenario was a little different than the previous, and officers were not told ahead of time what would be happening when they entered the scene. This way, if something were to happen in real life, they would be prepared for what came their way.