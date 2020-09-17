Cooling down Friday and into the weekend

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Boy sends ‘Baby Yoda’ to keep Oregon firefighters company on the front line
Man in custody after stealing multiple vehicles, discharging firearm, fleeing from deputies in Harrison County, officials say
Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to provide free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg Friday
Man who admitted to murder in Quiet Dell last September sentenced to life in prison with mercy
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man in custody after stealing multiple vehicles, discharging firearm, fleeing from deputies in Harrison County, officials say
Top Stories
Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to provide free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg Friday
Man who admitted to murder in Quiet Dell last September sentenced to life in prison with mercy
Monongalia County moves to “orange” on COVID-19 map after state changes how WVU students are counted
WV DHHR confirms 234 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Thursday
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
Video
Top Stories
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ mural coming to downtown Fairmont
Video
Fairmont State University welcomes alumnus as executive director of advising and career success
Video
PC&TC starts initiative to support campus wide mental illness
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Color-coded School Map
Search
Search
Search
Cooling down Friday and into the weekend
Weather Video
Posted:
Sep 17, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Monongalia County moves to “orange” on COVID-19 map after state changes how WVU students are counted
WV DHHR confirms 234 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Thursday
Man who admitted to murder in Quiet Dell last September sentenced to life in prison with mercy
Man in custody after stealing multiple vehicles, discharging firearm, fleeing from deputies in Harrison County, officials say
16 people in custody in federal drug bust, Marshals look for Morgantown suspect
Overdose calls, drug activity raise task force questions in Westover
Video
Gov. Justice announces changes to how WVU students are counted on state COVID-19 map
Video
Trial set for 3 Harrison County residents accused in the death of 5-year-old child
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Judge sentences Harrison County man to 228 months in prison for drug and gun charges