Decreasing clouds/ sunshine for Friday PM

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Alabama House votes to end yoga ban, but don’t say ‘namaste’
Mother claims son was forced to dig in the toilet by Arkansas kindergarten teacher
Video
LIST: The most common superstitions in your state
Ohio man gets nearly 5 year federal sentence for role in Gilmer County meth ring
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Ohio man gets nearly 5 year federal sentence for role in Gilmer County meth ring
Top Stories
Stories of the Week: March 7 through March 13
WVU Police arrest suspect after Wednesday night knife alert
WV Gov. Justice laments 165 unreported COVID-19 deaths, announces push to vaccinate remaining elderly population
Video
Appalachian Grown: Ringer Farms
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
WVU Medicine Children’s
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
$5000 Giveaway
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Basketball Madness
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Decreasing clouds/ sunshine for Friday PM
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 12:20 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 12:21 PM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Marion County murder trial reaches its 4th day as co-defendants testify
Why does the second COVID vaccine shot have more side effects than the first?
Lincoln High School students and parents protest graduation changes
Video
WVU Police arrest suspect after Wednesday night knife alert
WV Gov. Justice laments 165 unreported COVID-19 deaths, announces push to vaccinate remaining elderly population
Video
West Virginia’s COVID-19 death total exceeds 2,500 as previously unreported 160+ deaths are included in Friday’s report
ALMOST HEAVEN: New West Virginia vacation guide unveiled
DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor’s coal companies
WVU President Gee pens letter opposing campus carry bill
Senate passes $1.9 trillion relief package: What does that mean for WV?