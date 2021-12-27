Dreary weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday – December 27, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
2 Mannington City Council members resign
Video
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
1887 time capsule found inside Robert E. Lee Monument
Video
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
2 Mannington City Council members resign
Video
Top Stories
New River Gorge updates hunting and recreation rules
New equestrian campground coming to North Bend State Park
Victory Elementary ready for next steps
Video
Morgantown Christmas tree recycling program to help fish habitat in Cheat Lake
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
Weather Video
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Santa Tracker
2021 Salvation Army Angel Tree
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
PR Newswire Press Releases
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Holiday Experience
Top Stories
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Video
Bye, bye, Autumn: Winter starts Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
21 Nights of Lights Contest
Remarkable Women Contest 2022
ProFootball Contest 2021
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Dreary weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday – December 27, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Dec 27, 2021 / 06:24 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2021 / 06:24 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
WVU football at Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kick time, TV channel/stream info and more
Video
Slang words from 2021 that you might not know
2 Mannington City Council members resign
Video
Victory Elementary ready for next steps
Video
3,450 new COVID cases reported, active cases decline over holiday weekend
Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in NYC with display of unity
Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special set for Tuesday night
Bartending battle raises money for 2022 United Way Campaign
New River Gorge updates hunting and recreation rules