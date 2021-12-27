Dreary weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday – December 27, 2021

MANNINGTON, W.Va. -- Shortly before Christmas, two Mannington City Council members submitted their resignations. Chris Efaw left the council on Dec. 20, and Ray Shadrick followed suit two days later but for different reasons.

Shadrick told 12 News he resigned over differences with other city officials on the direction of public safety in the city. Prior to his time on city council, Shadrick served as mayor of Mannington when it had a 24/7 police department with four full-time and one part-time officers on staff. Since his departure, he said that there were only two full-time members of the police department, plus a K-9 that was introduced in March of this year.