Dry and cool Thursday, rain returns Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- Clarksburg Uptown met at Policano's Food and Drink on Wednesday evening for its annual members meeting. The non-profit is dedicated to keeping businesses in downtown Clarksburg running and well-maintained.

The annual meeting was held so members could catch up, discuss plans for the year, and set goals. Clarksburg Uptown was formed ten years ago as a bridge between city government and business owners. The organization is responsible for a number of projects around the city. Notably, the "Welcome to Clarksburg" mural painted on the parking garage in downtown Clarksburg was due to Clarksburg Uptown. Although, it had always been seen as an "arm" of the local government, Clarksburg Uptown hoped that, moving forward, city officials will be more involved with the projects.