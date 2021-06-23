Dry, sunny, cool Wednesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Storms initially hit Marion County on June 10, but some residents are still in the cleanup process. One place that has been hit repeatedly is the Disability Action Center. The center is dealing with water damage, foundation damage and more.

“I don’t see this problem getting any better, and I don’t see anybody taking responsibility for the thousands and thousands of dollars of damage that have happened to our center and the displacement of our programs for individuals with disabilities in Marion County and the surrounding area,” Julie Sole, Disability Action Center executive director, said. “Inside damage to our facility is into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. A gymnasium, instructional classrooms, restrooms, an entrance way, a computer lab, all carpeting and flooring in those areas are effected.”