Feeling like Autumn after Ida – September 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- With Labor Day weekend approaching, thousands of West Virginians will hit the road to spend time with friends, family, or just get away for the holiday weekend. As the Division of Highways prepares for more travel on major highways, it cautioned drivers to be extra careful with more drivers on the road.

District Four of the Division of Highways map covered many of the most popular roads in North Central West Virginia. It covered Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Doddridge, and Harrison Counties. Interstates 68 and 79, along with US Highway 50 run through those counties, which cover most of the major ways out of the area.