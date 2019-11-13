Feeling like winter on Wednesday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
16°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Shinnston Council moves forward on several city ordinances
WVCHIP adds services to aid pregnant women
Rescue pups go from grunge to glam with doggy makeovers
Wreaths across america at West Virginia national cemetery 2019
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Shinnston Council moves forward on several city ordinances
Top Stories
WVCHIP adds services to aid pregnant women
Rescue pups go from grunge to glam with doggy makeovers
Wreaths across america at West Virginia national cemetery 2019
Local students present check to Huntington Honor Flight program
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Salute Our Troops Photos
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Snowbird visits Jennings Randolph Elementary
Snowbird visits Flemington Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Snowbird School Closings
Snowbird School Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.
One Day for Kids More Info Banner
Feeling like winter on Wednesday
Weather Video
Posted:
Nov 13, 2019 / 05:57 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2019 / 05:57 AM EST
Meteorologist Kasey Herman has your Wednesday forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Snowbird
Vehicle accident in Harrison County sends 3 people to hospital, slows traffic
Weather
Driver unknowingly drags body for miles in Wheeling
Shinnston Council moves forward on several city ordinances
WVCHIP adds services to aid pregnant women
Obituaries
Wreaths across america at West Virginia national cemetery 2019
Rescue pups go from grunge to glam with doggy makeovers
Board revokes license of West Virginia doctor who wrote illegal scripts