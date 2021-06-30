Flash Flood Watch through Friday morning – June 30, 2021

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. - For many people a coffee order is a standard thing, but a new café truck in Nutter Fort is looking to change your mind. The Buenos Dias Café opened last month in the parking lot of Taqueria Lou Lou in Nutter Fort, and manager Drexell Rhoades said if you're not a coffee fan, you can still find a tasty drink. But if you are, you might find something new.

"They're just trying to accent it. It's not just a coffee shop. We have specialty coffees. I can make anything regular that you want but we put our own little spin to it," said Rhoades.