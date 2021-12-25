Flood Advisory on a rainy Christmas night – December 25, 2021

WESTON, W.Va. - The Lewis County Christmas dinners are back for their 35th year, with an exception to 2020, due to COVID-19.

The free dinners are distributed a little differently for 2021, as they aren’t offering a sit-down meal, but a drive through service at the Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston, a safety measure due to the pandemic to protect those who are preparing and receiving the meals. Dinners were still delivered to those who were unable to come pick up.