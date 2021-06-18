Flood and storm threat into the weekend – June 18, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Blackwater Bikes celebrates the weekend with Canaan Mountain Bike Festival
Video
Canaan Valley Resort celebrates West Virginia’s birthday
Morgantown American Red Cross holds blood drive to tackle blood shortage
Mountaineer Food Bank holds mobile food drive for veterans
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Blackwater Bikes celebrates the weekend with Canaan Mountain Bike Festival
Video
Top Stories
Canaan Valley Resort celebrates West Virginia’s birthday
Morgantown American Red Cross holds blood drive to tackle blood shortage
Mountaineer Food Bank holds mobile food drive for veterans
Clarksburg CVB hosts ‘West Virginia Birthday Bash’
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
Indy 500
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Chris Hedio
Healthcare Hero: Dr. Christopher Mascio
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Father’s Day $1000 Giveaway
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Flood and storm threat into the weekend – June 18, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Jun 18, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2021 / 06:26 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
SBA to offer EIDL loans and grants to businesses affected by pandemic
Shinnston couple charged in Enterprise after deputies find drugs and paraphernalia with child present in vehicle
WV Gov. Justice details plans for vaccine sweepstakes winner announcement, calls for another special session
Video
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for June 18
List of most rural counties in West Virginia released
REGISTER NOW: West Virginia’s vaccine sweepstakes is now open
Agenda for June 20 in WV: vaccine lottery winners announcement, mask mandate ends, state turns 158
Convicted serial killer Reta Mays moved to Alabama prison
Glenville hosts the West Virginia State Folk Festival
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Marion County Monday evening
Video