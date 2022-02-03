Flooding to freezing rain and snow – February 3, 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - WV Kids Count recently released The State of West Virginia's Children Data Book 2021. The annual data book tracks trends in the well-being of the state's children by looking at economic, education, health, and family and community indicators. The report found a few promising strengths, such as improvements in children in poverty, but points out challenges like a high rate of babies with low birth weight. The data book also ranks counties by overall child well-being by determining the average rankings of individual indicators.

Putnam county stands out as the county with the lowest rate of children in poverty. They also come in second for the lowest percentage of children in households with high housing cost burden (17.6%) and children without health insurance (2.6%). The county's lowest ranking category is children in single-parent homes (30.7%), where they rank 18th in the state.