Fog and showers to start off Thursday – August 19, 2021

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVNS) -- The history of the State Fair of West Virginia holds deep roots here in the Mountain State.

The State Fair of West Virginia has called Fairlea home for nearly 100 years. Dating all the way back to 1921, the now State Fair used to be called the Greenbrier Valley Fair.

CEO Kelly Collins not only knows the fair inside and out, she has family ties to the fair. For ninety-six years the grounds have seen millions come through to ride the rides, try the foods and see the sights.