Fog into Thursday morning

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. -- Evolution Bar and Grill is not a typical bar. Sure, the weekend nights feature DJs and live music; however, there is much more than meets the eye.

“We offer what most people can’t," said owner Chelsea Statton. "A clean establishment. A fun establishment. A nice one. It’s one that you’re going to come to and you’re going to have something that you can actually leave with and you’re going to remember it by.”