Foggy and sticky Wednesday – October 6, 2021

DENVER (KDVR) -- A Colorado woman on a kidney transplant list was moved to inactive status by UCHealth for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Her living donor is also unvaccinated and the hospital said both need to be vaccinated for the transplant process to continue.

Leilani Lutali, of Colorado Springs, received a letter from the University of Colorado hospital informing her that her change in status on the waiting list was due to "non-compliance by not receiving the COVID vaccine."