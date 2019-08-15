Foggy morning across north-central West Virginia – August 15, 2019

Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Northwestern Mutual donates backpacks to Morgantown CASA for Kids
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Hometown Diner
One dead, 2 injured after active shooter in Hancock County
Monongalia County hosts annual fair offering family fun
Wilson Martino Dental provides free dental treatment for Free Kids Dental Day
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Northwestern Mutual donates backpacks to Morgantown CASA for Kids
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Hometown Diner
One dead, 2 injured after active shooter in Hancock County
Monongalia County hosts annual fair offering family fun
Wilson Martino Dental provides free dental treatment for Free Kids Dental Day
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
Rainfall creates issues for local farmers when baling hay
Top Stories
Bridgeport’s city-wide yard sale brings together residents
Roaming West Virginia: Beverly
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 26 – 28
Snowbird’s visit to Smithville Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
Keep 12 News
TV Schedule
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
Foggy morning across north-central West Virginia – August 15, 2019
Weather Video
Posted:
Aug 15, 2019 / 07:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2019 / 07:09 AM EDT
Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
Keep 12 News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Hometown Diner
One dead, 2 injured after active shooter in Hancock County
Six Philadelphia officers shot in active standoff with gunman holed up in house
Harrison County man admits to performing sexual acts on 6-year-old girl
How does minimum wage affect inflation and small businesses?
PSC warns consumers about utility scams
Police capture man after he crosses Elk Creek into Monticello during foot chase
West Virginia Class Action Lawsuit filed against Juul for targeting children
2 people arrested after failed escape attempt at NCRJ
Buckhannon woman charged with DUI after striking another vehicle while crossing lanes, police allege