Foggy start to Monday – October 21, 2019
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 21, 2019 / 06:24 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2019 / 06:24 AM EDT
Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
Trending Stories
First ‘Period Day’ rally at WVU
AMBER ALERT ISSUED: 2 children taken from Florida heading to West Virginia
1 lane of I-79 to be closed in Harrison County for bridge work
U.S. Marshals track down Clarksburg man wanted after 14 state crime spree
West Virginia Tourism Office releases 2019 fall foliage forecast
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
2019 Trick-or-Treat times for north central West Virginia
West Virginia hunter missing in Utah mountains
Morgantown Walmart holds grand re-opening after store remodel
Benefit dinner raises money for Doddridge County girl with rare illness