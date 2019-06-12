StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast

Hot Conditions Continue…

Today marked five straight 90 degree days in Clarksburg, which totaled 11 during the whole month of September and 31 for the year. Several records were broken across the area on Tuesday and again today. Clarksburg and Elkins set records Tuesday for their warmest October days on record with a 95 degree day in Clarksburg and a 90 degree day in Elkins. Morgantown also had a record day eclipsing the old record of 85 and hitting the 90 degree mark as well.

One more day of 90 or better temperatures then it will feel like some left the refrigerator door open as we get a shot of much cooler air on Friday. Windy conditions today combined with the abnormally dry conditions increased the fire danger. Be sure to follow the governors burn ban! Temperatures will remain mild for your overnight tonight, with areas along river valleys experiencing some patchy fog. Skies will begin to clear as the night progresses with a low into to low-mid 60s. There will be the chance of afternoon showers and storms associated with a cold front that will be moving through the region Thursday evening however, there’s not much moisture associated with this front but the cool down will be a welcome change. This system will finally be the system to bring those fall-like conditions we have been desperately waiting for. Friday is looking to remain into the mid 60s, close to 30 degrees cooler than what we have been experiencing. We are also tracking a system for your weekend that could potentially much needed widespread rainfall to North-Central West Virginia. Stick with the StormTracker 12 Weather Team for updates.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog building late. Low: 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm/shower late. Hot. High: 92. Low: 56.

FRIDAY: Cool-down. Some clouds in the morning then clearing. High: 69. Low: 44.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 76. Low: 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, with isolated showers possible. High: 77. Low: 56.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 69. Low: 44.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 66. Low: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 66. Low: 42.

