Frigid Friday – January 7, 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Unsure whether or not you need a COVID test? WVU Medicine patients with COVID symptoms can now schedule an e-visit through MyWVUChart to determine whether or not they need a COVID test.

WVU Medicine announced on Friday that e-visits are a convenient way to reach a nurse navigator and eliminate the need to wait on hold to speak with someone for assessment. The nurse navigator team will use the information provided in the e-visit to assess whether the patient meets the criteria for COVID testing.