Hazy skies continue Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and central Canada has caused hazy skies across north-central West Virginia over the past few weeks. Due to a recent uptick in the smoke in the sky above our region, the sun appeared red in the sky Sunday and Monday evenings.

This is caused by the physics of visible light. The dense smoke in the atmosphere amplifies our normal red/orange sky at sunset due to the wavelength of different colors on the visible light spectrum.