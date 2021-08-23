Heat and humidity increase

DAVIS, W.Va. -- About 70 bikers lined up on Sunday for the 37th annual running of the "Revenge of the Rattlesnake" mountain bike race. The race was hosted by the Blackwater Bicycle Association.

The race map trekked through some of Tucker County's toughest terrain, going over several trails along the route. Each mile brought a new challenge to racers, making it one of the most strenuous and difficult races in the area. Mountain bikers from all over Appalachia came out for the race.