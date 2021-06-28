Heat and humidity lead to storm chances – June 28, 2021

ELKINS, W.Va. - Bird death rates have spiked in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Back in May, wildlife officials started getting calls about sick and dying birds in the areas of Washington D.C., Maryland and West Virginia. Right now, they do not know the cause of death in these birds.

“So far there's no specific one answer,” Jim Crum, wildlife biologist, said. “It may be more of a multi-factor type situation that occurrences happen to be associated with increased reproduction or food sources.”