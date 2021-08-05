Heat and storm chances ahead – August 5, 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Just beyond the business of downtown Morgantown and the bustle on the campus of West Virginia University, Old Lock 12 Road hosts about 15 full-time residents. Reliant on the road to get in and out of town, residents went year-in and year-out without seeing the road maintained by the state

Old Lock 12 Road, like most of the roads surrounding it, deteriorated over the years. In its ideal state, there would be a gravel base on the road with well-dug ditches and cleaned brush. Instead, residents said the road had not been touched in more than a decade.