Heat continues – May 20, 2021

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Better Business Bureau(BBB) is warning consumers about Sinoway Operations USA LLC work-from-home positions to repackage boxes. Consumers have alleged that after 30 days of work, their promised pay is not received and all communication is stopped.

Since January 2021, BBB has received several Scam Tracker reports on Sinoway Operations USA LLC. One complainant stated he had posted his resume online, but did not apply directly with the company. The consumers state the company contacts them by email with a work-from-home job opportunity. After a quick phone interview and job offer, the new hires are asked to supply their banking information, including a w-4, to set up direct deposit. The job is said to pay $2,000 plus $40.00 for each mailed package, on the 30th day of employment.