Heating back up but dry Thursday and Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - West Virginia snack manufacturer Mister Bee Potato Chips will begin being featured at Giant Food stores throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. in early July, offering specially marked chip bags that salute military personnel and designate a portion of every sale to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro).

“We met Mary Anne Ketelsen, CEO of Mister Bee, through our mutual philanthropic partner, USO-Metro,” said Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations at Giant Food. “It is a pleasure to introduce her delicious product and help our service members and their families at the same time.”