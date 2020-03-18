Heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Top Stories
2 people given drug charges in Elkins after police perform traffic stop for incorrect registration
WVU men’s hoops makes final AP Top 25
Pennsylvania distillery using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer
Video
Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 outbreak
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
2 people given drug charges in Elkins after police perform traffic stop for incorrect registration
Top Stories
WVU BeWell is reaching out to students to provide guidance during coronavirus outbreak
West Virginia Strawberry Festival canceled until 2021
Video
New River Gorge announces temporary visitor center closure
Morgantown City Council releases emergency ordinance; gatherings of more than 10 to be fined
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Top Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Top Stories
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 18, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 18, 2020 / 12:20 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Morgantown City Council releases emergency ordinance; gatherings of more than 10 to be fined
2 people given drug charges in Elkins after police perform traffic stop for incorrect registration
W.Va. senator Joe Manchin releases statement on 1st confirmed coronavirus case in West Virginia
Man receives drug charges after deputies perform routine traffic stop in Upshur County
Bridgeport man who tried to break out of jail is indicted on federal meth and heroin charges
WATCH Live: Gov. Justice announces all schools in West Virginia to be closed amid coronavirus outbreak; no confirmed cases in the state
Video
Buckhannon man faces federal bomb-making and gun charges
2 wolves euthanized after escape from West Virginia State Wildlife Center
WVU Medicine to offer pre-screened patients drive-through specimen collection for coronavirus
Live Streaming Video – WBOY