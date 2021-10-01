Hit repeat for Friday – October 1, 2021

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.
HomeGoods has finally launched an online store
WVU holds discussion of race in America from past to present
Fort Benning holds a suicide prevention walk
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WVU holds discussion of race in America from past to present
Top Stories
Westover City Council discusses possible investigation into city operations
Video
Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs conducts listening tour in Marion County regarding the American Rescue Plan Act
New emergency notification system coming to Fairmont
Grafton High School hosts first ever Industry Days
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Hit repeat for Friday – October 1, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Oct 1, 2021 / 07:19 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2021 / 07:19 AM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Morgantown couple receives Corvette as ‘Do It for Babydog’ winners
Video
Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market to open on Friday
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice schedules virtual COVID-19 briefing for 11 a.m.
Harrison County healthcare workers protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Video
Great Harvest Bakery and Cafe coming to Bridgeport
Video
Westover City Council discusses possible investigation into city operations
Video
New emergency notification system coming to Fairmont
Home inspection for U.S. probation office in Elkins leads to 2 arrests for drugs
Here are the next list of winners from the ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’ vaccine sweepstakes
Lincoln football enjoying 3-0 start to season
Video