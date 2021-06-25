Hot and humid for the weekend

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In late May, wildlife managers in Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, neurological signs, and behavioral abnormalities. No definitive cause of death has been identified at this time.

Birds from Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia have been submitted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) to the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study (SCWDS), where diagnostics are pending. Most reports of sick and dying birds in West Virginia have come from the state’s eastern panhandle counties.