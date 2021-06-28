Hot and humid Monday & Tuesday

ELKINS, W.Va. - As the Fourth of July weekend approaches, the Monongahela National Forest is reminding folks that fireworks are prohibited on National Forest System lands.

“Setting off fireworks in the Forest is not only illegal, it is also a hazardous activity that can lead to injury and wildfires,” said Aaron Kendall, Fire Management Officer for Monongahela National Forest. “We encourage Forest visitors to enjoy public fireworks displays in one of the communities in and around Monongahela National Forest.”