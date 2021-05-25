Hot and humid today

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- For those who are keen to keep an eye on the heavens, it will be a busy few weeks across the region. Two different types of eclipses are set to happen between the end of May and the first few weeks of June!

The first event will be a partial lunar eclipse coinciding with the second full supermoon of the year on May 26, 2021. This full moon is colloquially known as the Flower Moon, according to the Farmers Almanac. But due to the uniqueness of the event, some additional titles were added. In full, you could refer to it as the "Super Flower Blood Moon". The "super" is added since this will be a super moon due to the position of the moon in its orbit around the Earth. The "blood moon" refers to the red coloring the moon gets during a lunar eclipse.