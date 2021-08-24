Hot and humid Tuesday

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — High school student-athletes need to maintain good grades to participate in extra-curricular activities. Since the pandemic may have had a part in grades dropping, the West Virginia Board of Education has approved a limited GPA waiver to help these students catch up.

Student-athletes rely on maintaining a certain GPA for playtime eligibility. Going from in-person to remote learning and vice versa was a struggle for many, but the six to nine-week evaluation period included in the waiver is designed to help students get their scores above a 2.0.