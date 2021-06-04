Hot for the weekend – June 4, 2021

SUTTON, W.Va. - A prominent West Virginia attorney was killed in collision on Interstate 79, in Braxton County, Thursday, according to a news release from West Virginia State Police.

The collision happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. Thursday, when Joseph Messe, 72 of Stonewood, who was traveling north on I-79, crossed the median and hit Sean McGinley, 55 of Charleston, head on, troopers said.