Hot weather on the way – September 9, 2019
Weather Video
Posted:
Sep 9, 2019 / 12:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2019 / 12:25 PM EDT
Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
