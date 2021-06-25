Hot weekend ahead – June 25, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) has filed a lawsuit to stop a new law that aims to establish a license application process for needle exchange programs.

The ACLU-WV claimed in the suit, filed today, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, that the law could "significantly worsen the nation's worst HIV outbreak."