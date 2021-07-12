Humid week ahead – July 12, 2021

WADESTOWN, W.Va. - The Battelle District Fair is set to kick off on Tuesday, July 13, after the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will run from Tuesday to Saturday, July 17 and include all the sounds and attractions fair-goers are accustomed to. Tyler McCarty, the fair's entertainment coordinator, said it will be back in full effect this year, similar to previous years prior to the pandemic.