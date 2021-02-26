Isolated flooding possible for some this weekend

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
WVDOF warns of upcoming spring fire season, shares tips to keep public safe
Morgantown Fire Department investigating arson following early morning fire
Mon Health announces updated visitation hours across all of its hospitals
WV Gov. Justice reports decreased COVID-19 deaths and outbreaks, additional doses coming if J&J vaccine is approved
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Morgantown Fire Department investigating arson following early morning fire
Top Stories
Mon Health announces updated visitation hours across all of its hospitals
Woman charged after getting into an accident with a child not properly secured in her vehicle while she drove without a license in Marion County
Appalachian Grown: Making maple in the mountains of West Virginia
Video
WV DHHR confirms 421 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Friday
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Black and Gold Today
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
WV Black Bears
High School Scores
Olympics
Community
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Snow brings joy to our furry friends
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Smile Defenders Coloring Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Isolated flooding possible for some this weekend
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 26, 2021 / 12:24 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 26, 2021 / 12:24 PM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Woman charged after getting into an accident with a child not properly secured in her vehicle while she drove without a license in Marion County
Former Harrison County magistrate pleads guilty to felony charge of embezzling from Clarksburg school
WV Gov. Justice reports decreased COVID-19 deaths and outbreaks, additional doses coming if J&J vaccine is approved
Video
Mon Health announces updated visitation hours across all of its hospitals
2 Detroit men charged after deputies perform series of controlled drug buys from a Marion County motel
Morgantown Fire Department investigating arson following early morning fire
WVU grad & Morgantown native Emily Calandrelli aims for seat on civilian space flight
Crews respond to fire at residence in Marion County
WV DHHR confirms 421 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Friday
West Virginia DMV announces online knowledge test for learner’s permit