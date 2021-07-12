Isolated rain chances Monday, scattered on Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- Washington Square Pizzeria and Lounge partnered with Homes for Harrison County on Sunday for a "Dine for a Cause" event. A portion of the restaurant's profits for the day went to fight against homelessness in Harrison County.

Homes for Harrison County had done multiple "Dine for a Cause" events in the past, partnering with other restaurants in the community. Regardless of the cuisine or location, organizers were always thrilled with the response from others in coming out and supporting the cause.