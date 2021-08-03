Isolated rain chances Tuesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - While the Delta variant continues to spread, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in West Virginia. Marion County had a total of 4,784 cases reported as of Monday, according to the DHHR website.

With a steady uptick in confirmed cases in the county, the Marion County Health Department is back on alert. Administrator Lloyd White said most of the cases are happening to unvaccinated individuals. He added that few cases are what they call “breakthrough” cases, where vaccinated people are testing positive for the virus.