Isolated severe storms possible

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Fire in Preston County takes life of 13-year-old boy Thursday morning
UPDATE: West Virginia’s supposed first coronavirus death misreported by nursing home; still no deaths
WVU climate change expert expects long term air & water pollution to remain steady despite quarantines
WV Gov. Justice’s Friday coronavirus briefing set for 3:00 p.m.
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Fire in Preston County takes life of 13-year-old boy Thursday morning
Top Stories
UPDATE: West Virginia’s supposed first coronavirus death misreported by nursing home; still no deaths
WVU climate change expert expects long term air & water pollution to remain steady despite quarantines
Stories of the Week: March 22 through March 28
UPDATE: Name of suspect released in officer-involved shooting in Elkins
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Top Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Top Stories
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Isolated severe storms possible
Weather Video
Posted:
Mar 27, 2020 / 12:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 27, 2020 / 12:18 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: West Virginia’s supposed first coronavirus death misreported by nursing home; still no deaths
UPDATE: Name of suspect released in officer-involved shooting in Elkins
Video
WV DHHR announces 27 new cases; total positive count rises to 76
Video
Gov. Justice announces free month of fishing for all West Virginia residents
WV Gov. Justice’s Friday coronavirus briefing set for 3:00 p.m.
Coronavirus cases increase at Morgantown nursing home
Video
WATCH: Gov. Justice and state officials give Thursday’s COVID-19 update
Video
Kroger provides update on response to coronavirus
City of Clarksburg again looking for permanent City Manager; Webb to stay in Princeton to guide citizens through COVID-19 pandemic
Live Streaming Video – WBOY