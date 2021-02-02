Skip to content
Isolated snow showers continue with slick roads
Feb 2, 2021 / 05:59 AM EST
Feb 2, 2021 / 05:59 AM EST
Trending Stories
Marion County grand jury releases February 2021 indictments
UPDATE: Morgantown woman’s death being investigated as a homicide
1 woman dead following vehicle accident near Helvetia
Ten local players earn AA-A boys soccer all-state honors, Jonas Branch captains first team all-state squad
Monongalia County man admits to federal weapons charge
WV Gov. Justice reports positive COVID-19 trends, calls for Congress to ‘go bold’ on next stimulus
Marion County deputies seek assistance locating missing juvenile
Interstate 68 closed in Cheat Lake after traffic accident
WV DHHR confirms 424 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Monday
WV health officials announce vaccine clinics for all 55 counties, most are already full