Isolated to scattered rain chances rest of week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Starting Saturday, West Virginia students from the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes can attend the first-ever College Bound Saturdays workshops being held throughout the state.

These workshops will help guide students through the process of finding state and federal financial aid as well as applying for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Students will also be entered into a drawing to win a free computer when they apply for FAFSA at these events.