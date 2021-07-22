Low humidity levels Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - The Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau dissolved its corporation Wednesday, awarding its remaining funds to four Clarksburg organizations.

Members of the Greater Clarksburg CVB said the City of Clarksburg and its council members decided to form a new Convention and Visitors Breau and pulling the hotel and motel taxes that funded to old CVB to fund the new one. By pulling the funding of hotel and motel taxes the Greater Clarksburg CVB has no funding mechanism to keep it thriving.