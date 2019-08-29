Mainly sunny into the weekend – August 29, 2019

Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Man who kidnapped 10-year-old PA girl & sexually abused her in WV sentenced to 30 years in prison
Top Stories
Children’s Museum coming to Elkins
UPDATE: Second death investigated as a homicide at the VA in Clarksburg
Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosts public meeting
Racer Jessi Combs killed in jet-car crash trying to set new record
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man who kidnapped 10-year-old PA girl & sexually abused her in WV sentenced to 30 years in prison
Top Stories
Children’s Museum coming to Elkins
UPDATE: Second death investigated as a homicide at the VA in Clarksburg
Fairmont Human Rights Commission hosts public meeting
Racer Jessi Combs killed in jet-car crash trying to set new record
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK August 16 – 18
Top Stories
Rainfall creates issues for local farmers when baling hay
Bridgeport’s city-wide yard sale brings together residents
Roaming West Virginia: Beverly
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Cats vs. Dogs – Cutest Pet Photo Contest
Watch
Keep 12 News
TV Schedule
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
Mainly sunny into the weekend – August 29, 2019
Weather Video
Posted:
Aug 29, 2019 / 07:07 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 29, 2019 / 07:07 AM EDT
Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has a look at your forecast.
Keep 12 News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Man who kidnapped 10-year-old PA girl & sexually abused her in WV sentenced to 30 years in prison
UPDATE: Second death investigated as a homicide at the VA in Clarksburg
O’Rourke campaign ejects Breitbart reporter from speech
Restaurant Road Trip: Molly’s Hand Dipped Ice Cream
Jane Lew Community Center looks for new revenue stream after state funding dries up
Senator Manchin urges Department of Veterans Affairs officials to speed up investigation into Clarksburg VA
Taylor County Magistrate resigns following supreme court investigation
Morgantown Police arrest 2 men on drug charges following search warrant
Lawsuit filed against Harrison Co. BOE on behalf of transgender Liberty High School student allegedly bullied by assistant principal
Woman facing child neglect charges, man facing DUI charge after “pursuit” in Marion County