Mild weather to end the week – February 8, 2022

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A Harrison County building that caught fire in 2021 is finally being demolished, along with several other buildings in the area.

The old Produce House on Chestnut Street in Clarksburg was damaged in a fire in August 2021. The demolition of the Produce House building will be completed on Wednesday, Feb. 9. According to the owner of the building, the Fire Marshall is still investigating the fire.