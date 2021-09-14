Moist Tuesday morning leads to storm chance Wednesday – September 14, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As of Monday morning, the state of West Virginia has 27,607 active COVID-19 cases. Health departments said it is very important to cooperate in contact tracing right now.

"We actually increased our contact tracing workforce so that we're able to accommodate the surge that we're seeing right now in COVID cases," said Hannah Petracca, Cabell-Huntington Health Department.