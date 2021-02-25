Skip to content
Moisture moves in Friday – February 25, 2021
Weather Video
Posted:
Feb 25, 2021 / 06:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 25, 2021 / 06:25 PM EST
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
