Moisture moves out – June 5, 2020
Weather Video
Posted:
Jun 5, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 5, 2020 / 06:30 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff has the latest forecast.
