More heat and humidity into the week ahead

SHINNISTON, W.Va. - Sugar Camp Road is only one street off I-79, but residents said it's been unmaintained for years.

“About 15 years ago, they tarred and chipped the road. After that, state road hasn’t really done much. They’ve patched twice in the last five years,” Lee Cox Sugar Camp Road resident, said. “The way to and from your home should be the safest way possible. You shouldn’t have to worry about cars run on and off the road. You shouldn’t have to worry about passing. You shouldn’t have to worry about potholes. You shouldn’t have to worry about people swerving.”