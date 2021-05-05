More rain and cooler Wednesday

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
STORMTRACKER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Expanded
Video
Road Patrol: I-79 Fairmont road widening
West Virginia man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking
Sheriff: Porn, alcohol and sex part of Louisiana lunch lady’s student sleepovers
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
STORMTRACKER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Expanded
Video
Top Stories
Road Patrol: I-79 Fairmont road widening
Randolph County Board of Education discuss outdoor bleacher lease purchase and finance resolution
Video
WVU Medicine Children’s now offering telemedicine appointments at St. Joseph’s Hospital
Video
WV Alzheimer’s Association offers ‘Dementia Training’ for first responders
Video
Weather
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2021 Graduation Recognition
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Top Stories
Flooding Safety in the Mountain State
Video
Duff Street UMC hosts rummage sale for good cause
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mother’s Day Photo Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
More rain and cooler Wednesday
Weather Video
Posted:
May 5, 2021 / 05:58 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2021 / 05:58 AM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
4 individuals charged after traveling out of state to purchase narcotics to sell within W.Va. borders, deputies say
Eligible West Virginians can now register for medical cannabis cards
Road Patrol: I-79 Fairmont road widening
2 individuals charged after troopers pursue them across Morgantown stemming from a larceny complaint
Harrison County grand jury releases indictments for May 2021 term
Bridgeport man indicted on federal heroin and meth charges
Michigan woman charged in Westover after officers find more than a pound-and-a-half of meth during routine traffic stop
North Marion High School helps military mom surprise daughter after 1-year Iraq deployment
West Virginia man is one of two escaped inmate from Ohio correctional center
Video
Healthcare Hero: WVU Medicine Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)
Video