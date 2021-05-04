More rain chances and warm again Tuesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - From abandoned coal mines to shuttered factories, the Brownfields Assistance Center at West Virginia University has helped communities resurrect once lifeless properties since 2006.

Now, the Center plans on broadening its horizons through the help of new funding. With a boost from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the amount of $1 million, the Center will continue its mission to empower communities to transform brownfields — property hindered from redevelopment or reuse due to the presence or perceived presence of a hazardous substance or contaminant.